CHESTER, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 2 a.m., crews were sent to a house fire on 80 West Main Street in Chester.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and continue to work to put out the fire.

The road closed on Route 20 from Blanford Road to Round Hill Road.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

