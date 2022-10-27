EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother.

Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield apartment and left dead for days until police found her last week.

Officers arrested her boyfriend Jose Hernandez for her murder. Her sons, Elijah Joubert and Gabriel Joubert, sat down with Western Mass News, but didn’t want to be on camera. They said they’ve been trying to keep busy, since learning the news.

“Mostly just shocking for me,” said Amber’s son, Elijah Joubert.

“It all came at once. Definitely no one saw it coming,” said Amber’s son, Gabriel Joubert.

Their grandmother, Jodi Tosado, has custody of them. She was Amber’s mother-in-law and Jodi said Amber has always been like her daughter.

She told Western Mass News Amber had just gotten her life together, when she was ripped away from her children’s lives.

“She’s had her struggles and I’m glad I had the chance to tell her how proud I was of her…She was doing so good and was in a really good place in her life to be just taken out of it, she loved her kids to death. they were the reason that she did a lot of what she did,” Tosado said.

The boys described who she was as a person: someone who was caring and outgoing.

“She was a good person. She had some bad things happen but overcame them,” Elijah said.

“She was a really nice person. Outgoing most of the time. High spirited,” Gabriel said.

And they’ll continue to hold on to the memories they have of her...

“She took us to Mittineague Park, and to like Mt. Tom in Holyoke and stuff like that. She loved the outdoors,” Gabriel said.

“She’d wake up, make her morning coffee go to her room and either watch tv or make like her bracelets, make your own bracelets. or usually like everyday she would pray,” Elijah said.

Jose Hernandez is set to appear in court again on November 18.

