Getting Answers: animal tranquilizer making street drugs more dangerous

(WGGB/WSHM) - An animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being detected in a growing number of confiscated drugs in western Massachusetts. The sedative reduces breathing and slows the heart rate and it’s being mixed into an already deadly drug supply.

“I thought, ‘How could things get any worse than fentanyl?’ and then xylazine came around,” said Gabriel Quagia, post-overdose engagement coordinator Tapestry Health.

Quagia told Western Mass News that those who overdose on opioids laced with xylazine can remain unresponsive, even after being treated with Narcan.

“They might not become conscious again immediately like they used to with Narcan, but if you notice they start breathing again, that’s the more important thing,” Quagia explained.

This year, the Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream found that 42 percent of opioid samples tested in western Massachusetts contained xylazine. That’s twice as much as in eastern Massachusetts, where xylazine was found in just 21 percent of opioid samples.

“Whoever is giving the drugs to western Mass. from New York and further down in Mexico has just started to use that, so I think that’s where the supply chain has made the difference,” said Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

Sullivan said he first noticed xylazine showing up in toxicology screenings about a year ago and now, it’s widespread.

“We’re really definitely concerned that there might be more overdoses than there would be ordinarily,” Sullivan added.

In Massachusetts, a stunning 2,290 people died of an opioid overdose last year, a record high, including 211 overdose deaths in Hampden County, which is a slight decrease from 215 in 2020. Franklin County saw an 80 percent increase in overdose deaths and went from 20 deaths in 2020 to 36 deaths in 2021. Sullivan said fewer outpatient and inpatient programs in rural Franklin County could be to blame.

“The isolation, in addition to the economics of an area without having those key places for recovery and for treatment, really do make a difference,” Sullivan explained.

This a list of opioid samples confiscated in the Franklin County city of Greenfield. It shows a photo of the drug and lists the substances it contains. Last year, 66.7 percent of samples tested in Greenfield contained xylazine.

What makes it so dangerous? Dr. Melissa Anderson, director of public policy at Brightview Health, said when the sedative is injected, it can cause the user to slump over and block their airway.

“The natural response is to get startled, you’ll take a deep breath, but if you have xylazine on board, that’s blunted, you know. You are so sedated that even if your oxygen levels are dropping, you’re not going to be stimulated to take that deep breath,” Anderson noted.

That can lead to asphyxiation. Someone who’s oversedated could also be injured in a fall or get hypothermia if they’re unconscious outside.

“They, of course, always tell people to try to use less of whatever substance they are to start with just so they know its strength,” Quagia said.

Quaglia said users should find a Tapestry Health location for stigma-free care, including clean syringes and alcohol pads to prevent infection, and he encouraged everyone to carry Narcan because, while xylazene could still take hours to wear off, reversing the effects of the opioid saves lives.

“You’re much more likely to see an overdose these days than a heart attack, right? So Narcan training, you could say, is maybe even more important than CPR,” Quagia added.

Since xylazine is a medicine for animals, it’s not a controlled substance, but d-a sullivan says the district attorney’s association is considering classifying the drug so it becomes regulated.

