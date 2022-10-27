Getting Answers: avoiding donation scams

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has noticed an increase in complaints about alleged scammers in western Massachusetts both online and on the side of the road.

“Scammers have a knowledge of psychology that Freud would have envied and so they’ll always try to appeal to whatever is going to get them some money. Sometimes, it’s empathy or sympathy for a situation,” said Bentley College Professor Steve Weisman, who is also editor of scamicide.com.

There has been an uptick in concerns about people holding signs on the side of the road in the Springfield area, looking for donations to help pay the medical or funeral expenses for a child, as seen in video captured by Western Mass News. A photo shared with us shows the sign close-up and it includes the picture of a boy. Many on social media questioned whether this is real or a scam.

Western Mass News decided to get answers on how to spot red flags and what to do if you fall victim to a donation scam. Weisman explained that unfortunately, in these situations, it’s hard to tell when someone is truly in need.

“The person with the sign by the side of the road, it’s pretty much impossible to calculate whether indeed they are a scammer or not and frankly, and quite frankly, 101 times out of 100, that’s going to be a scam,” Weisman explained.

Weisman told us it’s always important to do your research before giving money to charity, which can be hard when giving money on the spot. However, he explained when donating online, it’s a little bit easier to do your homework.

“Do a little Googling and research, find out who are the people involved and you can go on, find stories about it, and if it seems like people who are connected directly with that particular story or incident are the ones behind that GoFundMe page, that helps,” Weisman noted.

He said it’s very common for scammers both online and in-person to use fake photos that tug at your heart strings and pull from your wallet, but he explained if you’re donating online, you can reverse image search to see if the photo has been used on other sites. Although scams on legitimate crowdfunding sites, such as GoFundMe, do happen, you can report it and typically get your money back.

“You also should report it to the Federal Trade Commission because the Federal Trade Commission regulates these and you also should report it to the local police because of these instances, quite often, the pleas are coming from local people,” Weisman added.

Weisman also advised to never use your debit card when paying online and if a charity asks for a payment via gift cards, it is always a scam.

Western Mass News has reached out to local police about the people holding signs, requesting donations for medical or funeral expenses for a child around here. Springfield Police spokesperson R\yan Walsh provided us with a steatemnt that read:

“We became aware of the group of individuals collecting money along Boston Road on Sunday. We did not receive any complaints, so the legitimacy of their fundraising efforts has not been investigated.”

“We urge our residents to also give any donations to known non-profits so that you also know exactly where your money will end up.”

