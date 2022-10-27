Getting Answers: bright light spotted over western Massachusetts sky

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a strange sight over western Massachusetts Wednesday night. Several residents took to social media to ask their neighbors if they saw a bright light in the sky.

Was it a bird, a plane, or a meteor? These are the questions many western Massachusetts residents were asking after seeing a bright flash of light in the sky last night, so Western Mass News decided to get answers and find out what exactly it was in the sky above the region. Springfield Museums astronomy educator Kevin Kopchynski told us he saw it firsthand.

“I was driving home a little after 6:30 last night and a big flash of light came across the sky,” Kopchynski said.

So, what was it?

“It only lasted a few seconds and fazed out, so it was a large meteor,” Kopchynski explained.

Kopchynski said the meteor seen over western Massachusetts on Wednesday was probably about the size of a large grape. He explained that, due to its larger size, Wednesday’s shooting star was much brighter than a typical meteor, which is probably why it was spotted by so many residents and he urged everyone to keep their eyes on the sky the next couple of weeks since meteor showers are expected to peak in the beginning of November.

“We’re going to ramp up for a week and then ramp down from it for a week. That’s why, when it’s dark, I say get out and take a look,” Kopchynski added.

He reassured us the meteor did not touchdown on earth based on the way it burned through the sky.

