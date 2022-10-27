Getting Answers: student loan forgiveness program remains on hold

(WGGB/WSHM) - The federal student loan forgiveness website has officially launched. The program could bring relief to as many as 40 million borrowers. Now, several legal challenges have been brought against the Biden Administration’s policy placing the program on hold, leaving borrowers in limbo.

“I think it’s fantastic, I think especially with post-COVID, a lot of families are struggling and I think that would be a huge help to everyone in the community,” said American International College freshman Kaie Bolger.

Students in western Massachusetts recently shared their thoughts about President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

“It would be a great benefit for everybody. I think it would be just stellar, everybody would be just so happy about it,” added American International College freshman Thomas Gallagher.

Applications officially opened for borrowers on October 14 for that long-anticipated relief. However, over a week later, the program and any potential debt cancellation was put on hold as a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which will affect 40 million borrowers. Dr. Marcus Davis, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Western New England, told Western Mass News that this program faces some other legal challenges as well.

“It’s a very complex situation with these lawsuits. Some of these lawsuits are based on what the maybe fairness of the tax liabilities might be based on a state-to-state basis. Some states are saying they are going to tax these loan forgiveness rewards,” Davis noted.

Dr. Davis also acknowledged the new program is an ever-changing situation that borrowers need to be aware of.

“It would be very important for borrowers to know exactly what type of loans they had and where they stand because this is an evolving landscape,” Davis explained.

He also shared one of the changes from the Department of Education concerning private loans, affecting nearly 700,000 borrowers. This eligibility change to the program was announced on September 29, which excludes federal student loans that are guaranteed by the government, but held by private lenders.

“Forms of debt that we thought might have originally been eligible in particular...Those are loans that were private loans, but were held through federally recognized, through a private bank, they are no longer eligible unless they were consolidated prior to September 29,” Davis said.

Should the program go into effect, here’s a breakdown of how it would work and who exactly would qualify. You can have up to $10,000 forgiven if you student loan is held by the Department of Education and you make less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 for a family. If you received Pell grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, you qualify for up to $20,000 forgiven. The Department of Education is still receiving applications for the program at studentaid.gov.

As for students entering college or graduate school, Springfield Public Schools want to remind students that there are some changes to the application for federal student aid – FAFSA - for college or grad school this year.

“Every year, since about five years ago, they used to require students to only share their current tax return. Now, they don’t do that anymore. They ask students to do two years prior, so right now, we want the document that students and families need to produce are the tax returns for 2021 and the W-2s for 2021,” said Rose Boulay, administrator of the Springfield Promise Program.

There’s more good news for those applying for financial assistance. Boulay said the FAFSA form is getting shorter each year. She told us how she is assisting students in Springfield to fully grasp an understanding on the application form.

“We have five financial aid officers that are in the schools, all of the high schools, working with students every single day…They can also meet with them just to go over the application process for FAFSA and actually do the FAFSA itself. We work with students on reviewing the student aid report, just so they could see what the federal government is giving them,” Boulay added.

