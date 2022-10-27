New York State Police asking for help locating missing Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in New York are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man.

Frederick Mayock, 47, was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, NY on Saturday, October 22.

The kayak and other items, including a 2019 black Volkswagen Jetta that it’s believed Mayock drove to New York, were later found unoccupied.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that it’s believed that Mayock left his apartment complex on Yorktown Drive in Springfield, near the Longmeadow town line, sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday October 21 and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday October 22.

Those who live in the area and have surveillance cameras are being asked to check their video and if Mayock is seen during that time frame, contact investigators.

Anyone with information on Mayock’s whereabouts are asked to call New York State Police at (607) 561-7400.

