Officials identify 3 victims killed in Sheffield crash

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a crash that killed three people and injured five others earlier this week in Berkshire County.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.

Three people inside the minivan died at the scene. On Thursday, the D.A.’s office identified those victims as:

Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 27

Pavani Gullapally, 22

Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22

Four other people in the van and the one person inside the pickup truck, a Sheffield resident, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the D.A.’s office, noted that investigators identified those in the minivan “as international college students, six studying at the University of New Haven and one at Sacred Heart University” in Connecticut.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office at (413) 499-1112.

