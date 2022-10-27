Part of Route 141 in Easthampton closed due to crash

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Holyoke Street in Easthampton is closed due to a crash.

Police said the street, which is also referred to as Route 141, will be closed between East Green Street and Spring Street for an “indefinite length of time.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

