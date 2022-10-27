Town by Town: October 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, a grand opening was held for a laundry facility. Jeb Balise, president of Balise Auto Group, held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new full-service laundry facility called Love Your Laundry. The facility is now open in Springfield’s South End on Main Street.

In West Springfield, The Twin State American Saddlebred Association Oktoberfest Horse Show. It ran all day with free admission beginning at 10:00 Thursday and wrapping up at 10:00 Thursday night. The Twin State American Saddlebred Association serves both the needs and interests of saddle bred horse owners, breeders, trainers and rider alike from the Twin State area of New Hampshire and Vermont.

In Longmeadow, the Longmeadow Shops held a Farmers Market that ran from 12p.m.-6p.m. Thursday. Thursday was its last day for the season. Every week, patrons were able to find a great assortment locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, honey, milk, cheeses, flowers and more. Vendors include Berry Knoll Garden, Valley View Acres, Sweet Pea Cheese and Blossoming Acres.

