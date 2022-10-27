Urban League, Camp Atwater receive congressional funding

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Camp Atwater and the Urban League of Springfield received a large monetary donation on Thursday.

Congressman Richard Neal announcing $450,000 for Camp Atwater, which is a summer camp for Black youth. It’s part of congressionally directed spending.

Neal said he’s a long time supporter of Camp Atwater and the Urban League of Springfield as they’ve helped tens of thousands of youth for generations.

“We can all celebrate the achievements of Camp Atwater, the good work that they’ve done, and not only is it the oldest African American camp in America, but as I noted earlier, it’s mentioned in the National Register of Historic Places, so on their second century, it’s just a great story,” Neal explained.

Neal added that Camp Atwater is well noted for the personalities it has successfully mentored throughout the years, including Aanthony Brown, who is a member of Congress and about to become attorney general of Maryland, and Michelle Brown from Neal’s office, an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran.

