1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street.

Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics.

The suspect was arrested and arraigned in Palmer District Court yesterday morning.

