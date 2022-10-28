1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning.
According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street.
Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics.
The suspect was arrested and arraigned in Palmer District Court yesterday morning.
