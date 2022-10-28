1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street.

Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics.

The suspect was arrested and arraigned in Palmer District Court yesterday morning.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.