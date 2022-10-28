Bright and seasonably mild for the final weekend of October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High clouds have been around throughout the day, but overall we are still seeing a dry, seasonably cool afternoon. Temperatures started in the upper 20s and low 30s despite clouds and afternoon highs have hit mid 50s throughout the hills and valley. Breezes remain light and will become calm later this evening. Even with scattered high clouds lingering, temperatures tonight should still fall into the 20s for most with frost closer to sunrise.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather this weekend, giving us seasonable days and colder nights. Early Saturday morning should be the chilliest in this little stretch with temps falling into the middle and upper 20s with widespread frost thanks to calm wind and skies clearing by sunrise.

Saturday will feature full sunshine and light breezes with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temps warm a bit more Sunday with some low 60s for the valley after another cold, frosty start. Sunshine will be out most of the day, then clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of our next weather-maker.

We’ve seen some changes in Monday’s forecast with rain now trending much lighter and spottier. While we will see a lot of clouds, it will also be a mild day with light breezes. A few showers are possible during the daytime, but we aren’t calling for much at all now. Monday evening rain chances are a bit higher, but rain looks light and scattered. Showers become more likely late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with only a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch expected.

Once this weak storm system moves out of the Northeast, we get sunny and unseasonably mild to kick off November! Temperatures trending warm all week with highs in the 60s to even near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday! Wet weather chances remain low until late next weekend. A reminder – we Fall Back next weekend too!

