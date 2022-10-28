Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening.

According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield.

Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the scene near Speight Arden just before 6:30 p.m. Emergency crews performed resuscitation efforts on the bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the vehicle and the driver suspected to be involved in the crash fled the scene shortly after. Witnesses describe the vehicle involved to be a dark-colored sedan or crossover and was last seen heading South on North Main Street towards the Center Square Rotary.

The Hampden Couty District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has helpful information can contact East Longmeadow Detective Michael Ingalls or the East Longmeadow Police Department’s tip line at 413-486-9005.

