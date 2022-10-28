Getting Answers: increase in western Massaachusetts gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Nationally, gas prices are on a downward trend. However, locally, prices seem to be creeping back up again.

We took our questions to AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop, who broke down why the national average is dropping. He told Western Mass News that, about a month ago, the west coast had a severe inventory shortage causing prices out there to spike and now that prices in California and other western states are starting to plummet, the national average is falling with it.

“The average price out there has really fallen drastically. In fact, last week, California lost about 30 cents a gallon in just one week, so that’s what’s helping push the national average down,” Schieldrop noted.

He agreed that gas prices in Massachusetts, particularly in western Massachusetts, have increased quite a bit recently. According to Schieldrop, we are up an average of 12 cents over the last week. Friday’s average sat at about $3.71 a gallon statewide and on Thursday, the average was $3.65. That’s an increase of six cents overnight.

Schieldrop explained that it all comes down to supply and demand and when it comes to gas prices, states are vulnerable to local trends. He told us right now, demand is higher in the northeast than in other parts of the country.

“So maybe the economy is just a little bit more resilient here. We’ve been hearing a lot of talk about inflation and possible recession, but the reality is the job market is so strong, people are still driving, and we’ve had a nice, warm, pleasant sunny fall, great fall foliage, so maybe there’s more people doing that kind of driving,” Schieldrop noted.

However, Schieldrop said supply of fuel in the northeast is low.

“Inventories are just really down. We don’t have a ton of backup gasoline or diesel or crude well in the ground right now, so what’s happening is it’s just very little room for the market to absorb a little supply issue here and there,” Schieldrop added.

He expects things to even out when the colder weather creeps in, demand drops, and the gas reserves begin to stabilize.

