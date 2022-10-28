Missing Massachusetts teen found safe in New York

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts teenager that was reported missing nearly two weeks ago has been found safe.

According to police, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham was located in New York City Thursday night around 11 p.m. with the help of the New York Police Department and the FBI.

The teen was first reported missing after she left her home in the early morning hours on October 18.

Her mother had feared she went to meet up with someone she met on social media and was in danger.

