Police continue search for Raynham teenager

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A search continues for a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl who has been missing for over a week. The FBI is now assisting in the search along with local police in the town of Raynham.

A vigil for Colleen Weaver is being held right now at the First Congregational Church of Raynham.

Colleen left home in the early morning hours of October 18 and has had no contact with her family. Investigators said they believe the teenager is in danger and they have reason to believe that Colleen May have traveled to a location roughly 100 miles away, so the search has extended to Springfield as well as Hartford, Connecticut.

Colleen’s mother, Kristen Weaver said that she left her home apparently meet up with someone she met in a social media chat room, someone who authorities believe preyed on the 16-year-old and to her mom is convinced is holding her against her will.

“I just want her home, we miss her so much…It’s becoming pretty clear to me that whoever this person is knew what they were doing but I really truly believe that if she could reach out, she would by now,” she said.

