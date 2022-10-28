Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in.

Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills.

Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North Main Street. He faces a number of charges including motor vehicle homicide.

Lowe is expected to be arriagned on Monday in Palmer District Court.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

