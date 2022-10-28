Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in.

Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills.

Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North Main Street. He faces a number of charges including motor vehicle homicide.

Lowe is expected to be arriagned on Monday in Palmer District Court.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday was career day at Washington Elementary School in Springfield and Western Mass News was...
Western Mass News takes part in Washington Elementary career day
An “active police investigation” is underway in a Chicopee neighborhood.
Police investigation underway on Northern Drive in Chicopee
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses...
Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week
A photo of gas at the pump.
Getting Answers: increase in western Massaachusetts gas prices