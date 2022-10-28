Traffic stop on I-91 in Greenfield leads to drug arrest

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Vermont man was arrested in Greenfield after a traffic stop led to the seizure of several drugs.

Police said 39-year-old Brendon Lee was stopped by a state trooper on I-91 northbound Thursday morning for speeding.

Once he was stopped, they discovered he had a previous active warrant from 2011.

During a search of his vehicle, several drugs were reportedly found in the trunk, including 215 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of fentanyl, along with $2,000 in cash.

Lee now faces several charges including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl and unlicensed operation of a vehicle, among others.

