Vigil held for missing 16-year-old Raynham girl

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Across Massachusetts, the search continues for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week. Thursday night, a vigil was held in her hometown of Raynham as her family hopes and prays to reunite with her.

October 18. That’s the last time Kristen Weaver of Raynham, Massachusetts saw her 16-year-old daughter, Colleen, before she went missing.

“In my heart I feel that if she could reach out to us or somebody and just say I’m ok,” said Kristen Weaver, Colleen’s mom.

On Thursday night, neighbors, friends and family gathered at the First Congregational Church Raynham, located about 30 miles south of Boston, for a candlelight vigil.

colleen left her home in the early morning hours of October 18 and has not had contact with her family since.

The FBI is now assisting with the search, which extends all the way to Springfield and Hartford, Connecticut.

“Let my mom know I’m ok because she knows we are so close, she knows what this is doing to me,” Weaver said.

Weaver said she fears that her daughter may have left home to meet up with someone she met in a social media chat room, someone who authorities believe preyed on the 16-year-old and who her mom is convinced is holding her against her will. She added the 16-year-old has some neurological disabilities. She’s very trusting and can struggle with safe decision making.

Colleen is described as five feet tall and approximately 120 pounds. She has red or pink hair. It is believed that she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings. Massachusetts State Police and the national center for missing and exploited children are also involved in the search for Colleen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.