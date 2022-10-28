Western Mass News takes part in Washington Elementary career day

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday was career day at Washington Elementary School in Springfield and Western Mass News was there.

Our managing editor, Jessica Michalski, and Mary Wilson spoke with students about working in journalism and showed them a behind the scenes look at our studios.

They even got a chance to test out their reporting skills and practice going in front of the camera reporting on a missing puppy story.

