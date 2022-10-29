Crash closes part of South Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of South Street in Agawam is closed due to a crash.

Agawam Police said that the road is closed between Cosgrove Street and Jade Lane while crews from Eversource repair utility polices that were damaged in the area.

They added that the roadway is expected to be closed “into the early evening.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

