Frontier student-athlete breaking barriers and making history

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week for our Friday Night Frenzy story, we’re speaking with a student-athlete from Frontier Regional High School who is breaking barriers and making history in the process.

“I know a lot of people doubt girls playing this game, and I heard a lot of that,” says Indya Lewis, a senior at Frontier Regional High School.

But that does not stop Lewis from doing what she loves.

“It helps me get my anger out. And I like hitting,” Indya tells us.

She was relatively new to the sport of football when she entered her high school.

Scott Dredge, Assistant Principal and Head Coach of the football team at Frontier Regional High School tells us why Indya has been so successful.

“What I have really appreciated is her commitment over the years. I would say since she is a girl, she had to work that much harder to get to that same place.”

Coach Dredge tells Western Mass News he is proud of the way the team has embraced Indya.

“This is another football player. They are not focusing on gender as the thing and viewing her as a teammate.”

Her coaches say on Friday, October 14th, Indya made history by being the first black female high school student to score a touchdown in a high school football game.

“We were down 14-16. We needed that touch down. We gave it to her once she was like 6 inches away. Gave it to her again and she and the line made sure it happened. She just barreled right through. I could not have asked for a better moment,” Coach Dredge says.

“I did not know I got in until the ref told me I did. And once that set in, I was mad happy - and all my teammates were mad happy too,” notes Indya.

And Indya has a message for anyone who wants to follow in her foot-steps: “Hit your hardest. Hit 200 times then what you were going to the first time.”

Coach Dredge says he hopes Indya’s story can inspire others.

“Younger kids, younger girls, African American girls, or boys, are seeing this and saying I can do it too.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.