Getting Answers: New traffic plan goes into effect in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds returned to the MassMutual Center tonight.

Following their home opener 2 weeks ago, major traffic backups prompted city leaders to come up with a new plan - which took effect tonight. Western Mass News is getting answers, finding out how it went.

It was a busy night in downtown Springfield as the Thunderbirds were back on home ice! And with the new traffic plan in place, the fans we spoke with say they were happy to see changes made to help with traffic congestion.

It’s a story that Western Mass News has been following closely, traffic issues in downtown Springfield during events such as the Springfield Thunderbirds games.

“Oh goodness, it’s always chaos especially when you’re facing either Bridgeport or Hartford and you just kind of have to keep your wits about you and know exactly where the shortcuts are so you can get out of here quick,” said Tomeka Ligon from Springfield.

The city now has a new plan in place which began Friday night to try to fix the traffic nightmare that played out for many after the Thunderbirds home opener on October 14th.

“What we saw was the hockey patrons and other town visitors were parking at the MGM garage and walking to the Mass Mutual Center by State Street. That caused increased pedestrian traffic at the intersections of State and Main and it also caused traffic delays after the game,” noted Deputy Chief Bill Cochran, Springfield Police.

This new traffic management plan was announced on Tuesday during a press conference where Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders shared their plans to add more police to direct both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, which can be seen here in this video captured by Western Mass News.

We caught up with Thunderbirds fans at Friday’s game who shared their reaction to the mayor’s new plan.

“He’s got to do something because everybody’s walking across the street all will-nilly and jaywalking and it’s causing massive problems with cars trying to leave the area,” Ligon told us.

Photos shared by Western Mass News employees after the Thunderbirds game on October 15th show hundreds of cars lined up to a halt on the MGM Springfield garage’s top floors with traffic barely moving for over an hour.

The Thunderbirds played their first games of the regular season, but it is what happened immediately after opening night at the MGM Springfield parking garage that caused some frustration.

And meanwhile on Friday at the Thunderbirds game, fans tell us they were pleasantly surprised by the new traffic plan in place.

“We parked at MGM because it’s a lot easier to get out of so, it was an easy in and it will be an easy out,” explained Erica Pollard, from Longmeadow.

“With a little bit more management and keeping people on the sidewalks it will make it easier not only for pedestrians but for cars trying to go either left or right,” Ligon noted.

The Thunderbirds will play again tomorrow night at the MassMutual Center. Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated on the traffic situation in downtown.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.