Halloween Ghost Hunt: Agawam Paranormal searches for spirits - Part 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal.

After 9 years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFW - this year, we’re doing something different.

Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.

A familiar scene on this late October evening. Members of Agawam Paranormal huddled together in founder Rob Goff’s kitchen, going over tonight’s ghost hunting plans.

We’ll be searching for the unexplained. Looking for the things that go bump in the night.

“So what we’re going to do tonight, we’re going out to case 12003, which is here in Agawam. A residential case,” says Rob Goff, Founder of Agawam Paranormal.

And on this fall evening, that means something I’ve never been a part of - We’ll be investigating a private residence.

“Well tonight for the very first time in 9 years, I’m bringing you to a residential. This is somebody’s home we’re going to be in. For me, and I commented on this before with my people when we were talking, is that when we’re dealing with a museum or a restaurant or a historical site, anything like that, there’s no real personal attachment or issue between the client and the location. So, when we bring you to a residential, this is their home,” Goff explains.

And because of that, Rob Goff says there’s an undeniable personal connection to not just the location, but whatever, or whoever may be haunting it.

In fact, tonight’s client has a suspicion of who it might be.

“It’s not somebody who’s negative in any way shape or form. It’s a family member. And he’s very playful and he has a great sense of humor. And I think… I’m hoping that we can get him to show that tonight,” Goff notes.

My thought’s exactly as the team starts carrying out and loading up their equipment. A multitude of cameras and cords, monitors and motion detectors. Once packed, we roll out, heading across town for our destination. It’s a house you may have driven past and never looked twice at.

There’d be no reason to because it looks like a regular old house. But you’ll have to take my word for that because we’re intentionally concealing it for privacy reasons.

The homeowner, Carol - and we’re not mentioning her last name for the same reason - has lived here for the last 53 years. Most of them peacefully... until recently.

“It startled me so bad I screamed out loud. I thought somebody was in the house with me and there was nothing there,” says Carol.

At least nothing there that she could explain; and that’s where Agawam Paranormal comes in.

After tonight’s hunt, hopefully we can shed some light on what’s going on in the dark.

Coming up on ‘11 at 11′ on ABC40, we’ll be ghost hunting in Carol’s house... and you’re welcome to join us, if you dare.

