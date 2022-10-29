Halloween Ghost Hunt: Agawam Paranormal searches for spirits - Part 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, we’re taking you ghost hunting with Agawam Paranormal.

It’s our 9th year with the group but this time we’re doing things a bit different. Instead of investigating a public building, we’ve been invited into a private residence and the owner of the home thinks it might be haunted.

At this typical suburban house in Agawam, Rob Goff, the Founder of Agawam Paranormal and his crew prepare their equipment, getting everything ready to spend the night searching for spirits.

Because of privacy concerns, we can’t give too much away, but this isn’t your usual haunted house.

In fact, as Goff tells Western Mass News the places he investigates rarely, if ever, look like they do in the movies.

“I have yet to investigate your stereotypical haunted house according to Hollywood standards. Usually it’s just the family that lives next door that they’re just freaked out about something that’s happening in their own home,” notes Goff.

In other words, it’s not what the house looks like from the outside that’s important, it’s what’s happening on the inside.

And according to the homeowner, Carol - no last name, again for privacy - there’s been plenty going on inside: Phantom footsteps, disembodied voices, lights turned on and off.

Just the other night while she was in bed watching TV, Carol was startled by strange noises coming from the kitchen.

“So, I laid there for a few minutes and I didn’t hear it again and I thought aww it’s nothing and then I heard it again a little while later. And I said “Oh my God” so I bent down and looked – didn’t see anything. I just turned the TV up and went to sleep after awhile. I woke up in the morning and my kitchen cupboard was wide open, the door was wide open. Don’t ask me what that was all about,” Carol adds.

She says these strange experiences in her house began after her husband of 51 years passed away.

“My husband always wore a white T-shirt and jeans. And after he died I was in the kitchen doing the dishes one day and out of the corner of my eye I just felt something watching me or standing next to me and I turned around and all I saw was jeans and a t-shirt, no body. But it was an instant thing and then it was gone. It startled me so bad I screamed out loud. I thought someone was in the house with me and there was nothing there,” says Carol.

It’s occurrences like that, that convinced Carol to invite Agawam Paranormal in to get answers and while founder Robb Goff will never definitively say whether or not ghosts are real, it didn’t take long for his team to start collecting potential evidence.

Several picture show orbs throughout the house. Like one by the window in the spare bedroom or a succession of shots showing the movement of team members; and the infrared cameras show similar orb activity. Like one shooting down the stairs to the basement just after 9 p.m.

Upstairs about an hour later, a camera set up in Carol’s office catches a picture moving on the wall by itself - at the same time, the motion detector off screen turns on, reflecting off the glass clock face.

But the strangest experience of all comes later that night.

While a team is in the basement with their sound recorders on - directly above them upstairs an infrared camera points down the hall towards the kitchen. In the pitch dark, the motion detector goes off as the team downstairs captures this... Footsteps overhead, walking down that hall.

“I hear steps like there’s somebody in the house..” says an Agawam Paranormal crew member.

But there is no one upstairs, at least no one living. Is it evidence of paranormal activity? Does Carol’s late husband still refuse to leave the side of his longtime bride?

That’s for you... and Carol to decide.

