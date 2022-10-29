Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement for the 22nd National Drug Takeback Day.

It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of.

The CDC estimates that over 100,000 people in the U.S. died last year due to prescription drug poisoning.

Local police are partnering alongside the DEA in hopes to quell those numbers with the national prescription drug take back day.

“They have 4,000 locations today where they’re doing drop-offs for prescription medication and things like that, that you want to safely discard,” said Sergeant Hector Morales of the Springfield Police Department.

During the last drug takeback day in April 2022, the U.S. returned over 700,000 pounds of prescription medications. The Bay State alone returned nearly 27,000 pounds of prescription drugs.

Sergeant Morales told Western Mass News that Springfield residents returned just over 800 pounds of prescription drugs.

“This location does about 30 boxes of these sizes, and then, also, other police departments bring their boxes here, as well,” he said.

Sergeant Morales added that the day allows them to keep these drugs from making their way to the street.

“With the drug issues that we have currently, this is definitely a step to help alleviate that,” he told us. “We do come across situations where family members don’t know what to do with the pills of a member that has passed.”

In addition to Drug Takeback Day, the DEA has reported that many local police departments have prescription drug take-back locations.

You can find more information on Drug Takeback Day on the DEA’s website.

