Police investigating armed robbery on Northern Drive in Chicopee

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday afternoon.
By Ryan Trowbridge and Addie Patterson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday afternoon.

Chicopee Police said that they received a call around 12:15 p.m. that indicated that three male suspects were seen going into a house on Northern Drive.

Officers secured the area and, as a precaution, nearby schools were put in a ‘shelter in place’ status and surrounding roads were closed.

The suspects then left the home and were taken into custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing and police noted that the names and charges for those arrested will be released at a later time.

