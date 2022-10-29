Silver Alert issued for missing Turner’s Falls woman

TURNER’S FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Montague Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Turner’s Falls woman last seen Friday morning.

According to Montague Police officials, 72-year-old Joan Martin of Turner’s Falls has been missing since 10 a.m. Friday morning.

She was last seen wearing a blue top and jeans, and has been known to have memory problems.

Police said that she was last seen driving a blue 2019 Subaru Legacy with the Massachusetts plates 1VYR10. She had her 15-year-old, 60-pound black dog, Jada, with her.

If you have any information on Joan Martin’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Montague Police.

