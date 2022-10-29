Springfield woman says stolen check found in car in New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may want to think twice before paying your bills by mail. Western Mass News is getting answers after a Springfield woman told us a check of hers was stolen out of a post office mailbox.

Gail Noe recently used a U.S. Postal Service mailbox to send a check to her home insurance company. However, when two weeks went by and the company still had not received her payment, she started to worry.

“I just thought well it got lost in the mail,” Noe explained.

She was able to cancel the check with her bank before it was cashed. Noe said she didn’t think anything of it until she got a strange call from a police officer in New Jersey.

“He said we found this in a car along with, I guess they had a considerable amount of mail in the car and knew they had broken into a mailbox,” Noe noted.

Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield Police Department and confirmed that the Ocean Township, NJ Police Department called Springfield Police and informed them they has found some stolen mail, including Noe’s check. Noe said the New Jersey police officers informed her the thieves were going after the routing numbers on her check in order to gain access to her account. Now, Noe has decided to use online banking for her bills. It’s something she suggested other seniors, like herself, learn how to do.

“Find someone you trust, could be family member, your church, could be in your senior center, senior services, your bank, that will guide you through how to better send your payments in without using your check and dropping it in a mailbox,” Noe added.

Western Mass News has found multiple reports across the country and in western Massachusetts about stolen mail and it seems it’s becoming a big issue. In fact, a Springfield Police warning went out just about a year ago that urged residents and businesses not to place envelopes with checks inside in the USPS blue collection boxes.

We did reach out to the United States Postal Service regarding this issue, but have not yet heard back.

