Week 8: Longmeadow vs. Westfield, Agawam vs. Northampton, Springfield Central vs. Minnechaug

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Week 8 of Friday Night Frenzy and we’re checking out the action as Longmeadow Lancers takes on the Bombers of Westfield High, the Agawam Brownies take on the Northampton Blue Devils, and our Game of the Week: the Golden Eagles of Springfield Central High School versus the Falcons of Minnechaug High School.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.