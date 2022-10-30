A.G. candidate Andrea Campbell holds door-to-door canvas in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined elected officials and volunteers to launch door-to-door canvasses in Roxbury, Longmeadow and Malden.

Campbell is a former member of the Boston City Council. She represented District 4, which includes parts of Boston’s Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale neighborhoods.

We caught up with Campbell and asked what made her want to run for the role of A.G.

“I jumped into the race recognizing that residents are concerned about the Supreme Court, inflation, how expensive it is to live in Massachusetts. In western Mass., there’s communities that feel like they’ve been left behind and I have been stressing that I am someone who will always show up, but not just show up, but make sure government is responsive to their needs,” Campbell explained.

Campbell is squaring off against Republican nomiee James McMahon, who we did reach out to, but have not yet heard back.

Election Day is November 8.

