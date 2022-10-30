Springfield crews respond to Corona St. for multi-garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Corona Street Sunday afternoon for reports of a multi-garage fire.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene after noticing a stack of dark smoke billowing into the sky from our Liberty Street station.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told us that multiple garages were involved in the fire.

He added that crews are on scene, working to contain the flames.

There has been no information released regarding any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire has also not been disclosed.

