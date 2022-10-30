Frosty Start, Fantastic Finish To The Last Sunday Of October. Mild and Mainly Dry For Halloween?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another chilly start out there with lows that were in the upper 20s with widespread frost for most. Low to mid 60s with lots of sun by the afternoon. Perfect weather for any Halloween festivities.

Your forecast for Halloween, we are trending a bit drier, and it now looks like showers will hold off until the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. High pressure will move offshore, and a low-pressure system moves in bringing showers and warmer more moist air. But again, we are still looking dry, with showers holding off until around 9 or 10pm. Showers look to linger into Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We then turn mild for the rest of the week, sitting comfortably in the 60′s, even nearing 70 in some case.

Looking at our long-term forecast, we are trending on the drier side, as after Tuesday, there really is no notable rain in the forecast. We are also trending quite a bit warmer, as around mid-week we can reach highs in the upper 60′s, even taking a run at 70 by late next week. keep in mind our average high for this time of year is about 57, so 10+ degrees above normal. This is caused by a strong ridge building into the area, lifting the Jetstream well to our north.

