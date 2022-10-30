‘Out of this World’ Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums

The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday.
By Kristin Burnell and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.

Some of the activities included face painting, magician Scotty Swan, and designing a space craft.

