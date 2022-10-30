Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Page Blvd.
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Page Boulevard Sunday for reports of a rollover accident.
According to Springfield Fire officials, 5 occupants were extricated from the rolled over vehicle.
The occupants were brough to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident has not been reported at this time.
