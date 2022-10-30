Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Page Blvd.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Page Boulevard Sunday for reports of a rollover accident.

According to Springfield Fire officials, 5 occupants were extricated from the rolled over vehicle.

The occupants were brough to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been reported at this time.

