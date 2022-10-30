Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Page Blvd.

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Page Boulevard Sunday for reports of a rollover accident.

According to Springfield Fire officials, 5 occupants were extricated from the rolled over vehicle.

The occupants were brough to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frosty Start, Fantastic Finish To The Last Sunday Of October. Mild and Mainly Dry For Halloween?
Frosty Start, Fantastic Finish To The Last Sunday Of October. Mild and Mainly Dry For Halloween?
Thriller 5K weaves its way through the streets of Chicopee
Thriller 5K weaves its way through Chicopee streets
Volunteers place flags at veterans’ graves at West Springfield cemetery
Volunteers place flags at veterans’ graves at West Springfield cemetery
A.G. candidate Andrea Campbell holds door-to-door canvas in Longmeadow
A.G. candidate Andrea Campbell holds door-to-door canvas in Longmeadow