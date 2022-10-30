Thriller 5K weaves its way through Chicopee streets

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K beginning at 11 a.m. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

The race started and ended at Grise Funeral Home located on Springfield Street. The 5K route took runners to Front Street, through Szot Park, then back to Grise via Abbey Memorial Drive and Fairview Street.

After the race, participants were invited to the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for an awards ceremony and after party. Prizes were awarded for the fastest runners, as well as best induvial and group costumes.

