Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday, one day after the city unveiled new measures designed to help manage the high volume of traffic the city often has during big events downtown.

The T-Birds were looking to add one more win to this season’s record on Saturday. Also in the “win” column for many fans was the ease of traffic. On Friday night, the city of Springfield implemented a new traffic management plan in an effort to ease the traffic nightmare that many events, like the Thunderbirds game, brought to downtown Springfield.

Many fans told Western Mass News they’ve already seen an improvement, but one fan told us she still is doing what she can to avoid traffic.

“We stayed purposefully kind of a couple blocks away and we don’t mind taking the walk out because its beautiful out,” said Becky Lynch of Palmer.

Lynch also told us the traffic issues in the past have made her and her family think twice before catching a game.

“That’s why we didn’t park in the MGM garage because it is a tighter space and there only is one exit in and out,” Lynch noted.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders unveiled the plans on Tuesday, which included added police to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic. It is a measure one fan said has made a big difference to her.

“I just noticed the crossing guard, more like a police officer, helping us cross the street, but last year, there was none…I feel much safer seeing the police officer here,” said Kaina Velice of Springfield.

Aside from on-street parking, there are less than 9,000 parking spots in downtown Springfield. Velice told us she wants to see that change and urges the city to add more spots.

We also reached out to Springfield Police, Mayor Sarno’s office, and MGM for an update on the new traffic plan that is now in place, but have not yet heard back.

