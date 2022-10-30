United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The United Way of Pioneer Valley kicked off Halloween Eve with their family-friendly Boo Bash in an effort to introduce residents to family care services in the area.

Families flocked to Tower Square Park in Springfield on Sunday to partake in some Halloween festivities hosted by the United Way.

“It’s a fantastic day, it’s a beautiful day in New England,” said United Way of Pioneer Valley Chairman Jason Newmark. “We’ve got the fall leaves, all of the colors for the kids from all of the neighborhoods coming out…. It’s a great way to spend the afternoon. I love that the United Way is a part of that.”

Besides the costumes and candy, the United Way is putting a spin on this walkthrough trick-or-treat. They are using this opportunity to introduce a variety of services in the area.

Director of Fundraising for the United Way Alice Buckner told Western Mass News that there was something there for everyone.

“We’ve got Job Corps for 16- to 24-year-olds to get a free vocational education so they can finish their high-school diploma or get their GED located in Chicopee,” she said. “We’ve got Planned Parenthood, Tapestry Health with information about Narcan, and all kinds of other health questions.”

As for the kids, Buckner added that they are happy to provide a location where families can safely trick-or-treat.

“Safe and sane, that’s what we say,” she told us. “It’s a great way. We have children’s books, we have healthy living material and arts and crafts, so people can really stay for a while.”

