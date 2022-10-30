Volunteers place flags at veterans’ graves at West Springfield cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Volunteers placed flags on the graves of local veterans at the St. Thomas Cemetery In West Springfield on Saturday.

Placing a flag on a veteran’s grave demonstrates support for veterans, both alive and deceased. The town of West Springfield flags all veteran graves for Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day to symbolize our thanks for their selfless duty.

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, West Springfield is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day parade on Friday, November 11 AT 10 a.m.

“I know a lot of today’s political parties and everyone thinks there’s division, but everyone does support troops in my experience, no matter what political party you are, so when it comes to something that recognizes and honors our nation’s heroes, people will come and they do want to do their part to make sure they are never forgotten and to take that time to say thank you,” said Sarolyn Koszarek with the West Springfield Veteran’s Services Office.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.