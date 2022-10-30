Wilbraham Police Association holds spooky 5k run and walk

By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILBAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Wilbraham Police Association held a spooky 5k run and walk Sunday morning at Minnechaug Regional High School.

The fundraiser helps give back to the community by raising money and donating it back in the form of college scholarships, donations to local youth sports, community groups and law enforcement groups.

It was a strong turnout, as many community members came by to show their support.

