Zoo in Forest Park in Springfield hosts ‘Spooky Safari’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park hosted its annual Spooky Safari, presented by Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, on Saturday.

Kids came in their costumes and collected goodies along the trick-or-treat trail, as well as met animals along the way.

This year also featured the return of on-site activities including a DJ, crafts, face painting, and story times. Families also had the chance to leave with a keepsake photo from the photo booth. Kids had the opportunity to win prizes in a virtual costume contest via the zoo’s Facebook page as well.

A panel of judges from the zoo’s staff selected winners in the categories of funniest, most creative, and best family/group costume.

“We love this event. It’s a nice capper to our 2022 season. As usual, it was a sellout. We have about 1,000 visitors who will be with us throughout the day. We have a trick-or-treat trail, of course, for some pre-Halloween candy. We have pumpkin painting, face painting. We have music here, all the animals of course and lots of fun activities for the families,” said zoo executive director Sarah Tsitso.

Tsitso added that activities at the park will last about one more weekend before they close down for the season.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.