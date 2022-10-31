2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. Now, two 16-year-olds are facing criminal charges.

Western Mass News noticed concerning reports on local social media forums, indicating a fight took place at the Chicopee Comprehensive High School football game Friday night. We obtained the police report, which detailed the events that took place at the game.

Chicopee officers responded to the school where they spoke with a 12-year-old, who told them he was standing on the running track when two teen-aged boys approached him. He said the boys said to him “you stink” before they threw him to the ground and punched his stomach and face multiple times.

The officer noted that the 12-year-old had several scrapes on his face, redness under both eyes, and a bruise on his right lower cheek. The young boy then noticed his blue iPhone was missing and police believe the two boys involved had stolen and damaged the iPhone.

They were both charged with assault and battery, unarmed robbery, and malicious damage to property $1,200 or more. Because the two involved are under the age of 18, police would not identify them.

We asked the Chicopee Police Department if security would be increased at games after this incident and they said that would be up to the school system. They said the school hires two officers for every game and, in order to increase security, they would need to hire more.

We did reach out to the Chicopee Comp. principal, the Chicopee superintendent’s office, as well as the mayor and other elected officials regarding this event, but we have not yet heard back.

