Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in.

On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102 North Main Street in East Longmeadow for reports of a bicyclist hit by a car. When they got on-scene, they found one man in the roadway, unresponsive with agonal breathing and bleeding from his head.

Police later identified the victim as 62-year-old Michael Wilson of Springfield. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Western Mass News obtained court documents that outline what witnesses reported seeing. One witness said she heard a loud hit and she believed a small, darker-colored car had struck a bicyclist, but that it didn’t stay on scene.

The next day, police said 27-year-old Michael Lowe of Agawam turned himself in. The police report stated that Lowe told police that Wilson was “right in front of the car, he looked like a deer in headlights.” Lowe reportedly stated he didn’t have a chance to brake and stated he “freaked out, and that was it.”

Police charged him with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and operating with a suspended license.

Lowe was arraigned in court Monday morning. His bail was set at $5,000 despite the Commonwealth asking for $10,000.

