Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday, emergency crews responded to a multiple garage fire in Springfield. The fire on Corona Street damaged one garage and destroyed another. Fire officials shared with Western Mass News some steps you can take to avoid this destruction to your property.

On Sunday afternoon, Springfield police, fire and AMR responded to a two-garage fire on Corona Street.

“One garage is a total loss, the other one is heavily damaged,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

Calvi shared that the fire spread from one garage to another next door. When crews arrived to the scene, both structures were engulfed in flames.

Western Mass News arrived to the scene shortly after seeing dark smoke in the sky from our station on Liberty Street. When we arrived on scene, we saw fire crews extinguishing the fire and trucks blocking the street to traffic.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be a careless disposal of embers from a fire pit.

The fire department recently responded to another garage fire on Longview Street. So western mass news asked Calvi how you can protect your home form a similar accident.

“A lot of times people, this time of year have lawn movers, they’re working on lawn mowers, they got grass that’s drying out they’re working on their vehicles, accidents happen…Everybody just needs to be careful with your power equipment, putting your lawn movers away, keep the dried-out leaves away from your garage be careful with the smoking materials,” Calvi said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.