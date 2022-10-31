Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Monday morning, crews responded to a kitchen fire at a nursing home on 9 Maple Street.

This scene is still active and there are no reported injuries at this time.

The Wilbraham Fire Department confirmed Palmer and Ludlow crews responded for mutual aid.

