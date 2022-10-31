Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Monday morning, crews responded to a kitchen fire at a nursing home on 9 Maple Street.

This scene is still active and there are no reported injuries at this time.

The Wilbraham Fire Department confirmed Palmer and Ludlow crews responded for mutual aid.

Stick with Western Mass News for updates on air and online.

