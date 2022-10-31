Eversource CEO sends warning to President Biden about natural gas supply

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s concerning news as Eversource sends a warning to New Englanders and President Biden that there might not be enough natural gas supply to power the regions electric grid.

In a letter penned to the White House, Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said in part:

“New England will not have sufficient natural gas to meet power supply needs for the region in the event of a severe cold spell this winter.”

The letter is an attempt to receive federal aid in replenishing New England’s natural gas supply to power the electric grid. Western Mass News caught up with Nolan, who shared some of the contributing factors to the fuel shortage.

“How did we get here? We got here from Putin, the Russians, and the war in Ukraine. These types of challenges are really putting a lot of pressure on the energy markets and that’s why prices are going through the roof,” Nolan explained.

What does this mean for consumers? Nolan said people could expect to experience rolling blackouts for a couple of hours every day throughout the winter, but regional power grid operator, ISO New England, said the probability of rolling blackouts is low. A statement to Western Mass News said, in part:

“I want to make it clear that we are not anticipating the need for controlled outages at this time. While prudent power system operations requires working with our partners at the utilities and government agencies to discuss and plan for the worst-case scenario, these situations are rare.”

Nolan told us this statement is only true if we experience mild winter conditions.

“If we have a moderate winter, there is not going to be any issue. I’m not talking about a mild winter. I’m talking about an extreme winter…We’ve already done drills. We’ve done drills, ISO has done drills. If we should have to shed low, we can shed low. We can begin to do some rolling blackouts.”

Nolan told us that he’s looking for President Biden to waive the ‘Jones Act’ in order to alleviate supply chain issues in transporting fuel from the gulf coast. He’s also calling upon the White House to allow New England to tap into petroleum reserves to power generators in the region.

