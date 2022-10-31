A few Showers for Trick or Treating... Mild Start to November!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A strangely, Spooktacularly mild day across western Mass with afternoon temperatures maxing out 60s to near 70 in the lower valley!

Trick or treating this evening looks good, though there is a risk for some spotty showers. Expect a good deal of clouds, a light southerly breeze and temps in the 50s.

Shower chances increase later tonight, especially after midnight. We won’t get much, but a tenth of an inch or two is possible through Tuesday morning. Mild and even a touch muggy for late October with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s!

Clouds linger Tuesday along with a few occasional showers. No where near a washout, but a few showers come through in the morning, then a spot shower in the afternoon with a passing upper level disturbance. A bit of sun may peak through, but clouds hang tough. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 60s with light southerly breezes.

High pressure builds Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing back clear skies and drier air. However, mild temperatures are the big story this week and will linger into this weekend! Highs Wednesday climb into the upper 60s with good sunshine. A dry, backdoor cold front lowers temps a bit with some 30s Wednesday night and lower 60s Thursday. Sunshine prevails through Friday.

In the upper levels, a ridge of high pressure strengthens Friday into the weekend. That plus surface high pressure to our south and a strong southwesterly flow will bring temperatures back well above normal for November. Highs get close to or get into the low 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Our next weather-maker looks to be a powerful cross country storm system, though impacts to New England look low for now. Showers and some gusty breezes should come into our area early next week.

