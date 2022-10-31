Foster Memorial Church holds annual Blessing of the Pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 10th annual Blessing of the Pets was held Sunday at Foster Memorial Church in Springfield.

The event was held on Sunday in honor of Saint Francis and his love for animals.

Western Mass News stopped by the church to find out what it means to get your pet blessed.

“To remind the pets and their families that they are created by God and loved by God and our prayer is that they would continue to experience joy with their human family and be a joy and a blessing to one another,” said Pastor Barbara Schenk.

Guests at Sunday’s event were also able to bring donations to the TJO Animal Shelter.

