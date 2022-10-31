Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February

The Harlem Globetrotters took to the court in Springfield in February 2022 for a game at the MassMutual Center.(Western Mass News)
By Brendan Rooney and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Springfield.

The team will be at the MassMutual Center on February 5 to take on the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters will be showing off their basketball skills through an interactive game day,

Tickets for the game go on-sale Monday, October 7 at 10 a.m on the MassMutual Center website.

