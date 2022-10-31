Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Springfield.
The team will be at the MassMutual Center on February 5 to take on the Washington Generals.
The Globetrotters will be showing off their basketball skills through an interactive game day,
Tickets for the game go on-sale Monday, October 7 at 10 a.m on the MassMutual Center website.
